Sources inside Barcelona have revealed the secret behind Pedri's absence from group training, despite his return to the sports city last Wednesday alongside the rest of the Spain internationals.

Hansi Flick now has all of his first-team players at his disposal. Yet the 23-year-old midfielder from the Canary Islands has not trained with the group since his return, and that has raised questions.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", this has nothing to do with an injury. Instead, the club have drawn up a specific return plan for the player.

Their fitness staff recommended that Pedri begin his preparations in the gym during the first few days, away from his team-mates, in order to manage his physical load after the international break.

Before joining Barcelona's training, the son of Tegueste posted pictures of himself working out alone, a sign of his commitment to his own programme.

Next Saturday, Pedri is expected to return to running on the pitch as the next step in that programme. The club are entirely relaxed about his condition and see no cause for concern in his temporary absence from group work.