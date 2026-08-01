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Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Endrick quickly proves his worth to Mourinho

Real Madrid vs Fiorentina
Real Madrid
Fiorentina
Club Friendlies
Endrick
Spain
Italy
Brazil

During the friendly against Fiorentina

Two touches. That's all Endrick needed to open the scoring on his Real Madrid debut in the friendly against Fiorentina, a flawless start that hints at just how ready the young Brazilian is for the new season.

The goal arrived in the 12th minute. Álvaro Carreras whipped a cross in from the left flank, and Endrick met it with two sharp movements, a control and a finish, beating Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea to put Real Madrid 1-0 up.

That early strike settled the nerves in Real Madrid's first competitive warm-up of the season under José Mourinho, letting the Portuguese coach experiment with more tactical options free from the pressure of the scoreline.

For a player fighting to prove himself at the Royal club, it was a statement. Endrick showed quick instincts and a knack for making things happen in the key moments, exactly what he needs amid fierce competition for the attacking spots.

Real Madrid played this match as part of their pre-season programme, following two earlier training games against Alcorcón and Leganés at the Valdebebas centre. Mourinho wants cohesion and a clear read on his squad before the official competitions begin.

Club Friendlies
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Deportivo de A Coruna crest
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
Club Friendlies
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
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