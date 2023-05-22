End of the road for Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid? Brazilian’s future questioned as endless racist abuse leads to TENTH official complaint being filed to La Liga

Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid is being called into question after the Brazilian was forced to file a 10th racist abuse complaint to La Liga.

The 22-year-old forward was subjected to more taunts from the stands during a trip to Valencia, with such events becoming an all too familiar theme for the South American this season.

Vinicius has raised serious concerns with the Spanish top-flight, and took to confronting some of those that abused him at the Mestalla, but no decisive action has been taken by the relevant authorities.

That has led to the Madrid star posting on social media: "It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the [Spanish Football] Federation does too and the opponents encourage it.

“I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi today belongs to racists. A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas has posted a stunning response to Vinicius, suggesting that the Brazilian is not cooperating with efforts to help him, leading the Blancos winger to suggest that Tebas is “equal to racists”.

An unfortunate sequence of events has ESPN Brasil reporting that questions are being asked of Vinicius’ future at Santiago Bernabeu.

His representatives are said to have considered nudging their client towards the exits, with there a feeling on their part that La Liga and Real are not doing enough to defend the victim of discriminatory behaviour.

Vinicius is said to be “at his limit”, with abuse having previously been suffered at the hands of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona supporters, but he is not looking to sever ties with Madrid just yet.

That situation could change if no action is taken by those that are supposed to have his back, with the Brazil international attracting support from friends, team-mates and former players as he seeks to deliver social change in Spain.