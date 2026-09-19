Embarrassing numbers: Brighton exposes Arsenal's defence

Brighton came flying out of the blocks against Arsenal, racing into a two-goal lead by half-time with a pair of long-range strikes that lit up Saturday evening's fifth-round Premier League clash between the two sides.

Arsenal's defensive frailties carried into the second half, and Brighton pounced to make it three through a header from Spain's Jan Paul van Hecke.

Squawka noted after the break: "This season has seen only two instances in which a team has scored two or more goals from outside the penalty area in a single Premier League match, and both were by Brighton, against Arsenal and Coventry."

CBS Sports, meanwhile, pointed to Arsenal looking shell-shocked at falling two goals behind before the interval, both strikes arriving from outside the box in almost identical fashion.









Pascal Gross just keeps delivering. The 35-year-old German has now had a hand in 6 goals across his last 5 matches, having scored against Chelsea, then netted and provided two assists against Coventry, before scoring against Manchester United and finding the Arsenal net today, according to Eurofoot statistics.

Young forward Charalampos Kostoulas, "19 years old", kept up his hot streak too, his goal against Arsenal taking him to 3 in his last 3 matches.