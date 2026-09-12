Al Ahly of Egypt now know who awaits them in the round of 32 of the CAF Confederation Cup. Kitara of Uganda booked their place in the second preliminary round by seeing off Mogadishu City of Somalia over two legs.

The Ugandans got the job done on Saturday, repeating their two-goal margin with a 2-0 win in the second leg to add to their 2-1 success away from home. That left the tie sealed at 4-1 on aggregate.

Reaching the second preliminary round marks a real milestone for Kitara, who are appearing in the Confederation Cup for only the second time. Their debut came during the 2024-2025 season.

Winning the Uganda Cup earned them their spot in continental competition, and now their African journey continues against Al Ahly.

Al Ahly and Kitara meet in the first leg on 16, 17 or 18 October, with the Egyptian side hosting the return in Cairo on 23, 24 or 25 of the same month.