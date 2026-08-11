Media figure Ahmed Shobier has confirmed Al Ahly are closing in on a new signing this summer, putting the deal at 99.99% complete.

The Cairo giants remain busy in the transfer market, having already wrapped up four deals. They snapped up Oktay Abdullah and Ali Mahmoud from Enppi, along with foreign pair Moncef Bakrar and Sofiane Bendebka.

Speaking on "ON Sport FM" radio, the former Al Ahly and Egypt goalkeeper said: "The Mahmoud Salah deal is almost complete, at 99.9%, in favour of Al Ahly."

He added: "Al Ahly will not pay the 50 million pounds requested by Ghazl El Mahalla, but the club has reached an agreement whereby the other party waives part of its financial demands."

Imam Ashour turning professional

Shobier also weighed in on Imam Ashour, the Al Ahly midfielder linked with a move abroad, insisting the player is enjoying the finest spell of his career.

He said: "Imam Ashour is without doubt living through the best period of his footballing career, and he shone in extraordinary fashion at the World Cup. The player has nothing in his hands other than to play and to train, and turning professional is a blessing from God."

He continued: "Just because Al Ahly told you no to turning professional does not mean it is standing against you. There are players who turned professional and things did not go as required for them, and not everyone is Mohamed Salah."

Al Ahly hold on to the quintet

The pundit also laid out Al Ahly's stance on five players whose futures have come under scrutiny: Imam Ashour, Mostafa Shobier, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany and Marwan Attia. Some of them have been linked with exits this window.

Shobier said: "Al Ahly will not let go of any of the quintet unless the financial return cannot be refused. I know a player for whom I am asking 30 million dollars! Al Ahly's position is clear, and it will not let any player leave this season."