How to get EFL Championship 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, information & more

The Premier League may constantly be capturing the attention of football fans nationally and globally, but numerous eyes are also focused on the action-packed Championship encounters taking place each and every week all over England (and Wales).
If you've not savoured the delights of what the EFL's top division has to offer yet, this could be the perfect moment to secure seats at an upcoming match.
Interest in the Championship continues to grow annually and for the past three seasons in-a-row, attendance averages have been over 22,000. It should be remembered that it's the second-most attended football league in Europe. With crowds at West Ham's London Stadium expected to top 60,000 during the current campaign, those overall numbers will be boosted once again.
While top-flight European leagues have become highly predictable, often dominated by the same state-backed or billionaire-owned clubs, the Championship is beautifully chaotic and the relentless 46-game league schedule tests squad depth and can lead to massive swings in form, keeping the table volatile right up until May.
It's set to be another epic season, with the dream of getting promoted to the Premier League burning brightly for many fans and clubs alike. Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital EFL Championship ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.
Upcoming EFL Championship fixtures
Date & Time (local)
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Tue, Sep 1 (7.45pm)
Sheffield United vs Bolton Wanderers
Bramall Lane (Sheffield)
Tue, Sep 1 (7.45pm)
West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
London Stadium (London)
Tue, Sep 1 (7.45pm)
Preston North End vs Bristol City
Deepdale (Preston)
Tue, Sep 1 (7.45pm)
Portsmouth vs Derby County
Fratton Park (Portsmouth)
Tue, Sep 1 (8pm)
Birmingham City vs Southampton
St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park (Birmingham)
Wed, Sep 2 (7.45pm)
Millwall vs Wrexham
The Den (London)
Wed, Sep 2 (7.45pm)
Queens Park Rangers vs Cardiff City
MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium (London)
Wed, Sep 2 (8pm)
Burnley vs Middlesbrough
Turf Moor (Burnley)
Sat, Sep 5 (3pm)
Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough
MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium (London)
Sat, Sep 5 (3pm)
Millwall vs Bolton Wanderers
The Den (London)
Sat, Sep 5 (3pm)
Burnley vs Bristol City
Turf Moor (Burnley)
Sat, Sep 5 (3pm)
Sheffield United vs Norwich City
Bramall Lane (Sheffield)
Sat, Sep 5 (3pm)
West Ham United vs Derby County
London Stadium (London)
Sat, Sep 5 (8pm)
Swansea City vs Wrexham
Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea)
Sun, Sep 6 (12pm)
Birmingham City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park (Birmingham)
How to buy EFL Championship 2026/27 tickets
Official English Football League (EFL) Championship tickets can be purchased directly from the official site or ticket office of the specific club hosting the match. There is no centralized EFL ticket platform for regular-season league games.
Away fans must buy tickets through their own club's site or ticket office, as they receive a dedicated allocation of tickets for the away stand.
Championship tickets do not all drop at once. Instead, they go on sale on a rolling basis for individual matchdays, usually 2-8 weeks before the fixture date, following a strict tier system:
- Season Ticket Holders & Priority Tiers: 6-8 weeks before match
- Official Club Members (Paid Membership): 4-6 weeks before match
- General Public On-Sale (If tickets remain): 2-4 weeks before match
Many Championship clubs now feature an official 'Ticket Exchange' on their site. This allows season ticket holders who cannot make a game to securely resell their seat back to other fans at face value.
If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.
How much are EFL Championship 2026/27 tickets?
Official individual matchday tickets for the 2026/27 EFL Championship regular season generally range from £20-£45 for standard fixtures.
However, high-profile matches like local derbies or top-of-the-table clashes can scale up to between £50-£70+, depending on the host club.
Because the EFL Championship is made up of 24 independent clubs, there is no single standardized ticketing system. Pricing, seating, and category configurations vary across the division.
Keep tabs on the clubs' official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.
EFL Championship stadiums and venues
Club
Stadium & location
Capacity
West Ham United
London Stadium (London)
62,500
Middlesbrough
Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)
35,100
Derby County
Pride Park Stadium (Derby)
33,597
Cardiff City
Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff)
33,000
Sheffield United
Bramall Lane (Sheffield)
33,000
Southampton
St Mary's Stadium (Southampton)
32,689
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton)
31,700
Blackburn Rovers
Ewood Park (Blackburn)
31,149
Stoke City
bet365 Stadium (Stoke-on-Trent)
30,089
Birmingham City
St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park (Birmingham)
30,008
Bolton Wanderers
Toughsheet Community Stadium (Horwich)
28,723
Norwich City
Carrow Road (Norwich)
27,244
Charlton Athletic
The Valley (London)
27,111
Bristol City
Ashton Gate (Bristol)
27,000
West Bromwich Albion
The Hawthorns (West Bromwich)
26,445
Preston North End
Deepdale (Preston)
24,525
Watford
Vicarage Road Stadium (Watford)
22,100
Burnley
Turf Moor (Burnley)
21,944
Swansea City
Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea)
20,750
Millwall
The Den (London)
20,146
Portsmouth
Fratton Park (Portsmouth)
20,100
Queens Park Rangers
MATRADE Loftus Road (London)
19,161
Wrexham
Racecourse Ground (Wrexham)
10,771
Lincoln City
LNER Stadium (Lincoln)
10,430