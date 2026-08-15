Bayern Munich have been dealt a worrying blow in their final preparations for the new season, with Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer limping out of the friendly against Leipzig just minutes after kick-off.

According to the website "Bayern Inside", Laimer went down in Saturday's friendly after feeling pain in the thigh and knee area following a challenge for the ball. He tried to carry on but could not continue.

The coaching staff wasted no time. Laimer received treatment before leaving the pitch, and Frenchman Sacha Boey came on in his place after only around 10 minutes had elapsed.

Timing could hardly be worse. Laimer enjoys the trust of Bayern's coaching staff, having recently renewed his contract with the club, and he had featured in the starting line-up for the team's latest preparatory matches.

Now the fans wait. Medical tests will determine the nature of the injury, its severity and how long the midfielder faces on the sidelines, with Bayern racing against the clock to hit peak readiness before the new campaign begins.