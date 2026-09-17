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Dusan TadicZS
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Dusan Tadic is brutally honest: 'They called me very often to come back'

Dusan Tadic will return to the Serbia national team. The striker confirmed it on Thursday evening in conversation with Noa Vahle.

Following NEC's heavy 5-0 defeat away to Juventus, Vahle asked Tadic whether the rumours about a return to Serbia were true.

Tadic initially hesitated, but eventually gave an answer. "Yes, I am going to return to the national team," he confirmed.

He continued: "I had a difficult period there and when I went to the United Arab Emirates it was also too much travelling for me to keep going back every time."

Tadic added: "Now I am playing in Europe again and they called me very often to ask whether I wanted to come back. I did want that. It is always an honour to play for your country," concluded the former player of, among others, FC Twente and Ajax.

The 36-year-old has already won 111 caps for the Serbia national team and scored 23 goals. Next Sunday, he and his country will face the Netherlands in the Nations League.

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