Arsenal's build-up to Wednesday's Champions League clash with Napoli descended into chaos after the London side got caught up in the travel disruption sweeping across UK airports.

Mikel Arteta had to scrap the pre-match press conference scheduled for Tuesday evening once the flight to Italy was delayed, according to the Daily Mail.

Air traffic control problems were to blame. A "technical fault" grounded planes at most major UK airports on Tuesday.

The fallout was brutal. Nearly 300 flights from the United Kingdom were cancelled, hitting thousands of holidaymakers as well as the Premier League champions.

Arsenal stayed put at their London Colney training ground while they waited for the problem to be resolved, only heading to the airport later once a new flight time was confirmed.

By around 6:30pm, the club posted a video on their official X account showing the squad boarding a plane.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) issued an update on Tuesday afternoon, saying they had identified a problem with their "flight planning system" and that "recovery will take some time", though they had "implemented a solution".

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