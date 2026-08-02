Signing Leipzig star Yan Diomande has proved trickier than Real Madrid expected.

The outlet "Defensa Central" have reported an unexpected twist that has left Real Madrid's hierarchy fuming. They feel deceived.

Until now, Real Madrid had been dealing with the Roc Nation agency to get the Diomande deal done. But according to Ivorian journalist Malick Traore, Roc Nation are not the player's only representatives. Diomande remains tied to a contract with another agency, and that could throw the negotiations off course.

Traore said: "Real Madrid were angered by Diomande's representatives at the Roc Nation agency after discovering that the player is still bound by a contract with other agents."

Crucially, the club's anger targets Roc Nation for hiding the information, not Diomande himself.

The player, the report says, is still under contract with the Maxidel agency. Real Madrid will therefore have to negotiate with them too, having only stumbled on the fact after the event.

Los Blancos had all but wrapped up an agreement with Roc Nation and the player over the move, with only the Leipzig talks left to settle the fee, which will not come cheap.

Maxidel's arrival on the scene has thrown up a fresh obstacle.

According to the report, the agency holds the rights to represent Diomande until he leaves Leipzig. That forces Real Madrid to strike a deal with them as well, potentially pushing up the cost and complicating the whole process.

The problems don't end there. Leipzig, it seems, are equally intent on making Diomande's exit awkward this summer.

The German club, the report adds, are digging in over their steep demands of more than 100 million euros and have no intention of offering Real Madrid any discount.