Valentijn Driessen has torn into Micky van de Ven in Kick-Off of De Telegraaf. After the 2-2 draw against Greece, his verdict is clear: head coach Xavi should pick a different left-back for the Netherlands.

''You can almost see Van de Ven looking around as if to say: what am I supposed to do? He just needs clear instructions before a match and, beyond that, not all kinds of tactical tricks'', the alarmed Driessen advises Xavi.

Watching the opening stages against Greece, the Netherlands watcher was stunned. ''It is almost as if those lads have got it into their heads that Xavi's instructions are more important than playing with freedom. In the first half they were just doing whatever.''

Mike Verweij takes a much softer view of Van de Ven. ''What stood out was that every now and then he put the turbo on, using his speed to make up for a mistake by himself or someone else. Then you do see that he is incredibly quick.''

For Driessen, though, the issue has been building. ''It is now already three matches in a row'', he says of Van de Ven, who he believes has been disappointing. ''I hope Xavi will just put a normal left-back there for once. Like Hato, who I think is better centrally than at left-back. But he also plays at left-back regularly.''

He also makes a case for Ian Maatsen. ''Koeman did not fancy him. And Xavi probably does not either. But every time he does very well, like against Spain last year in the quarter-finals of the Nations League.''

''An excellent player. But for one reason or another he does not fall into favour with those head coaches. But I would rather have that type of player than Van de Ven. He is quick, fine. But if he is only there to correct mistakes, then you are defeating your own purpose'', said Driessen. ''It is also about someone being comfortable on the ball.''