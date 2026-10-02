As Christian Falk of Sport Bild reports, the record champions only passed on a move for Read in the summer transfer window because they could not find a buyer for Sacha Boey, who has long since been frozen out.

This winter, though, Bayern Munich could make another move for Read if Boey is finally sold. The report adds that the record champions remain convinced by the 20-year-old full-back's qualities.

Bayern are also said to have approached Feyenoord Rotterdam last winter, but the move fell through because Read had suffered a long-term muscle injury and only returned to the pitch at the end of April.

Givairo Read almost ended up at Bayern Munich once before

"Before last winter's break, I actively tried to arrange a transfer for Read to Bayern Munich," former Feyenoord managing director Dennis te Kloese said in summer in an interview with De Telegraaf. The fee under discussion was said to be around €25 million. Clubs from England were also interested in the right-back, as well as the Munich club.

Te Kloese's plan had been to "complete a transfer, let Givairo play for Feyenoord for another half-season and let him move in the summer. But then Givairo got injured twice. That put a spanner in the works for us."

Read suffered a thigh injury in November. He made his comeback in January, but after just one appearance he was forced out for months again. Had that not happened, "we would probably have reached an agreement with Bayern, because the negotiations were already very concrete".

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Givairo Read makes a dream start and could replace Konrad Laimer at Bayern Munich

The Netherlands Under-21 international has made a flying start to the new season and already has five assists after wins league matches. He set up three of the seven goals in the rout of PEC Zwolle.

At Bayern, Read could add competition on the right. Konrad Laimer is the established first choice there, but Josip Stanisic has also increasingly filled in. On the left, the resurgent Alphonso Davies and €50 million new signing Nathaniel Brown are currently battling for a place in the starting line-up.

Read himself has already made it clear in public that his long-term future does not lie in Rotterdam, though he did not want to show any disrespect towards the club. "It is no longer a secret that clubs are watching me and that a move could be on the cards in the summer. I do not want to keep that secret either. I have not made a decision yet, so I am still under contract at Feyenoord. It could very well have been my last home game, but I do not want to say that too early," Read told ESPN at the end of the season.

One move did collapse in the summer. According to reports, Feyenoord rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest worth €22 million.



