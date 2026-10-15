Nicolas Jackson has a goal celebration of his own. He stares into the TV camera, holds his thumb horizontally, slowly turns it upwards, then jerks it down. He finishes with a throat-slitting gesture that, in other leagues, as Paris Brunner in Monaco shows, can even earn a lengthy ban.

The Premier League has not stopped Jackson using it, and he is back in the competition this season. In the summer of 2025, Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca saw no future for the forward at the club. Jackson eventually joined Bayern Munich on loan as back-up to Harry Kane.

At Bayern, he did reasonably well, scoring eleven goals and providing four assists in 34 competitive matches. But those performances did not persuade the club to pay the stipulated €65 million fee for a permanent deal. Jackson had not made a case to succeed the still untouchable Harry Kane in the long term.

Back at Chelsea, Jackson found no future at Stamford Bridge, but the club would not budge on their asking price. At the end of August, Aston Villa urgently needed a centre-forward to replace the departed Ollie Watkins and made their move. The Birmingham club paid €55 million for Jackson, with performance-related bonuses potentially taking the fee to €75 million.

How have Aston Villa and Nicolas Jackson started the season?

While Villa sit fifth from bottom in the Premier League, Jackson has made a strong personal start. He has scored five goals in eight competitive appearances for his new club, including two in this week's convincing 6-0 Champions League win over Fenerbahce. He followed them with his distinctive celebration. Jackson has yet to explain it, prompting speculation online that it is a "gladiator" gesture: the lowered thumb and cut across the throat call for the defeated fighter's death. It is distinctive, if not particularly tasteful.

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Goals are what Villa fans want from Jackson, one of their great hopes alongside Leon Goretzka, who, after his move from Bayern Munich, made his season debut against Fener following a lengthy injury lay-off. Jackson has also reunited with his favourite coach at last year's Europa League winners. He worked with Unai Emery years ago at Villarreal and won the Europa League under him. "Playing for this coach is very important," he has now said of Emery.

Emery consistently picks Jackson in attack, partly because the summer's major overhaul left him short of high-quality alternatives. The 25-year-old Senegalese player still has doubters to convince. "If he is such a good player, why didn't he establish himself at Chelsea?" former Villa scout Bryan King asked Football Insider this week.

As long as Jackson keeps scoring, Villa fans will care more about the goals than the tastefulness of his celebration.