Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Done: Barcelona sign contracts for a new signing

LaLiga
D. Livakovic
Barcelona
Fenerbahce
Spain
Croatia
Türkiye

Numerous moves from Deco

Barcelona sealed a new signing on Monday, strengthening the squad in the ongoing summer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" platform: "Barcelona have just signed all the documents for the deal to sign goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. The deal is now done."

He added: "Fenerbahce will receive two million euros plus a further two million euros in potential add-ons."

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

Romano concluded: "Barcelona plan for Livakovic to become their backup goalkeeper starting from June 2027 following the departure of Wojciech Szczesny once his contract expires, provided the club can now find a suitable loan deal for him."

A new striker remains the main priority for sporting director Deco this summer.

Champions League Qualification
Lyon crest
Lyon
OL
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB
LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google