Yan Diomande's arrival at Real Madrid won't be the last piece of business in the dressing room before the transfer window shuts, a press report claimed on Sunday.

The newspaper "AS" reckons some players will leave and others will join, as the ongoing talks with Leipzig over the Ivorian make clear.

The winger, who played for Leganes in the 2014-2025 season, is on the verge of joining Real Madrid, becoming the fifth player to sign under José Mourinho.

But he won't be the last new face in Real Madrid's dressing room before the window closes.

Rodri's name has done the rounds in recent days alongside that of the quick, skilful Ivorian, even as Real Madrid keep denying any interest.

On that front, "AS" insists nothing has moved beyond the Spanish midfielder's own wish to return to LaLiga through Real Madrid, a desire that has stirred plenty of controversy.

Weeks ago the club's stance looked like a flat no. Now it has softened to "the transfer market will remain open until September, and many things could happen, but nothing has happened yet".

Voices inside the club who favour opening negotiations keep pushing, but the answer they need to get things moving hasn't come.

Real Madrid need departures to free up space, especially in midfield, where Bernardo Silva arrived without anyone leaving.

Beyond the permanent exit of Ceballos, who barely featured last season, the only other midfield move is Tchouaméni's contract renewal.

Mourinho wants more pace and a more direct style. He is entirely happy with his current squad but won't rule out strengthening it and making radical changes in search of the perfect blend.

So the squad faces more changes than previously announced. One by one, the players are returning after the World Cup and getting a closer feel for what the coach and the club want.

Once the Diomande deal is done, attention turns to Vinícius and the decisions that follow.

The Brazilian is expected to arrive in the coming days, and Valdebebas officials want to sort out his future, or his exit, quickly.

Extending his current deal, which is running down, cuts against the board's thinking.

Asensio, Gonzalo, Mastantuono, Brahim Díaz and Camavinga all need to settle their futures. The last two have made clear they want to stay at Real Madrid.

The centre-back wants to change his situation, but that will prove extremely difficult.

Jorge Mendes is hunting for a suitable destination for the defender, while Gonzalo and Mastantuono know they will leave in the coming days, one on a permanent move and the other on loan.