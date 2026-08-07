Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
DiomandeGetty Images
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Diomande absent from Real Madrid training

Y. Diomande
LaLiga
Real Madrid
Spain

Ivorian star Yan Diomande has missed his first training session as a Real Madrid player.

Real Madrid announced Diomande's signing from Leipzig yesterday, Thursday.

According to AS newspaper, Diomande spent Friday morning completing official procedures and paperwork, which explains his absence.

No surprise, then, that he won't be part of the Real Madrid squad travelling to Budapest.

Nothing is definitive yet. But all the signs point to manager Jose Mourinho going without his new player for the friendly against Ferencvaros.

Club Friendlies
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Mourinho can call on one of his biggest stars, though. Vinicius Junior, fresh from renewing his contract, makes the trip.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google