Ivorian star Yan Diomande has missed his first training session as a Real Madrid player.

Real Madrid announced Diomande's signing from Leipzig yesterday, Thursday.

According to AS newspaper, Diomande spent Friday morning completing official procedures and paperwork, which explains his absence.

No surprise, then, that he won't be part of the Real Madrid squad travelling to Budapest.

Nothing is definitive yet. But all the signs point to manager Jose Mourinho going without his new player for the friendly against Ferencvaros.

Mourinho can call on one of his biggest stars, though. Vinicius Junior, fresh from renewing his contract, makes the trip.