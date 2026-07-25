Yan Diomande needed just one season in the German league to send his market value soaring. Leipzig signed him for 20 million euros in the summer of 2025, and his current market value now sits at around 90 million euros. His actual transfer fee could be higher still.

Diomande was one of the players the Ivory Coast national team leaned on at the 2026 World Cup, where he delivered impressive performances and left his mark on the tournament, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", which described him as "a devil who keeps his opponent constantly on edge".

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Florida shaped the player, who came through the ranks with the Colorado Rapids in MLS before heading back to Europe for trial periods with several Premier League clubs.

Few remember that he turned out for Spanish side Leganes between January and June 2025. Last season, Diomande made himself one of the German league's standout stars after his move to Leipzig, and he played a key role in the club's return to the Champions League.

The DFL rewarded him with the best rising player prize for the 2025-2026 season. He beat Hamburg's Luka Vuskovic and Bayer Leverkusen star Ibrahim Maza to the award.

What can he offer Real Madrid?

Diomande thrives on the left wing, cutting in on his right foot. His individual skill makes him a constant danger in one-on-one duels.

No player attempted more dribbles than him in the German league during the 2025-2026 season, and none bettered him for successful individual duels, at a 55% success rate, according to "Marca".

He settles one-against-one situations and creates a numerical advantage near the opponent's box. He also picks out his teammates, which shows in his numbers for expected assists and key passes. On top of all that creativity, he carries a clear threat in front of goal.

Crossing is where he falls short. But his impact in carrying the ball forward and manufacturing chances makes him one of the most influential wingers across every phase of attacking play.

At a club like Real Madrid, which does not rely on an out-and-out striker, that shortcoming should not be a problem. He is also likely to suit the defensive demands of coach Jose Mourinho, given how much he contributes to the press after losing the ball, a role in which he shone under coach Ole Werner.

Werner said of his player: "The best thing that distinguishes him is the way he keeps the opponent's defence in a state of constant tension".