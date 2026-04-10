Diko hints at a move away from Barcelona

Barcelona sporting director Deco has cast doubt on his own future, admitting he does not know if he will stay in the role for President Joan Laporta’s new term.

Deco told Spanish newspaper Sport: “The last two months have been complicated, but we have managed to keep the team out of all that. Joan Laporta has won and has another five years in his term to consolidate the project currently being implemented.”

“It’s very difficult to make long-term plans to stay in this role. I have a personal priority that will always be my main focus, and that is my family. We’ll see how things develop. We’re happy here at Barcelona today, and the plan is for a five-year term, but I don’t know if I’ll stay for the full five years; I need to perform well every year for things to continue.”

On the pitch, he expressed pride in the side’s competitiveness, underlining that the sporting project is progressing as planned: “The team has proven its competitiveness, and victories are the result. We have rebuilt a side capable of challenging a strong Real Madrid and a strong Atlético Madrid, as well as European clubs that have spent more than we have in recent years.”

“We have young players who have already established themselves, and our signing strategy has been sound. This squad is competitive, and that’s exactly what we’re showing.”

When asked about a potential defensive weakness at Barcelona, Deco replied: “Defence isn’t about one player; it’s a philosophy. Our manager’s attacking style is built on high pressing; when the intensity drops or we lose ground in advanced areas, effectiveness falls and spaces open up behind. But the team has already shown significant improvement in this area.”



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