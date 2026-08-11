Dick Schreuder is driven 'completely mad' by NEC player: 'At this level, that is terrible'

NEC head coach Dick Schreuder cut a satisfied figure after the 2-1 win over Olympiakos in the Champions League qualifiers. Emre Mor proved the matchwinner at De Goffert, even if the Turk endured an extremely unfortunate introduction to the game.

Mor started on the bench for NEC, but Dick Schreuder was forced into making two first-half substitutions. Just before Brayann Pereira replaced Philippe Sandler, Mor came on for the injured Sami Ouaissa.

That meant Mor had to get ready in a hurry, but he could not. His earring was firmly stuck and it took 2 minutes and 49 seconds before he could finally come onto the pitch.

Afterwards, the creative player explained that he does not wear the earring to look good, but because it helps him sleep. He also thought he would be allowed to tape over it, but that proved not to be the case.

So Mor pulled out the earring, leaving his ear bloodied. Schreuder was visibly furious during those nearly three minutes and let fly with several swear words before Mor entered the pitch.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport , Schreuder admitted he lost his patience and almost sent Mor back to the bench. "At the end, yes. I am always honest, and they know that too. I would have pulled it out myself like that."

"These are things... Last week he was allowed to have a plaster on it," said Schreuder, before seeing footage of himself. "I am going completely mad! Maybe that is not good either, but it is just part of it."

"We had really already been playing for two to three minutes, but at this level this is obviously dreadful. He made up for it a little bit," Schreuder said with a laugh, "but we do have to do these kinds of things better."