Diaz's secret card reveals Mourinho's plan to conquer Inter

Real excitement returns to the Champions League through the gates of the Santiago Bernabeu, where Real Madrid face Inter Milan in a heavyweight clash loaded with calculations, ambitions and memories.

The Royal club want to send an early message to their rivals and correct their continental course after two seasons short of the expected level. Inter, meanwhile, arrive determined to reclaim their place among Europe's elite and stamp their authority from the outset in the new edition of the competition.

Real Madrid want their European start to look different this time. Their aim is not simply to compete for the title but to secure one of the top eight places in the league phase for the first time, avoiding the play-off that qualifies for the knockout rounds.

Inter Milan travel to the Spanish capital chasing a strong start that reflects their ambition to recover their best continental version, after a perfect start on the domestic front.

Mourinho against his past

This match carries a special edge for Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, who returns to face the club he coached between 2008 and 2010, leading them to the Champions League title. That achievement opened the doors of Real Madrid to him.

Now Mourinho finds himself facing a competition he could not conquer during his first spell with Real Madrid. His Champions League journey stopped at the semi-final stage across three seasons with the Royal club.

The Portuguese coach left Real Madrid without the continental title. In the five years following his departure the club claimed four Champions League crowns, becoming the most decorated side in the competition's history.

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Real Madrid enter this European encounter after their first defeat of the season, at the hands of Real Betis, a result that raised plenty of questions ahead of a difficult continental test.

The Royal club had held clear chances to lead during the first half but failed to turn their dominance into goals, before the Andalusian side landed the knockout blow after the break.

Real Madrid tried to get back into the match and reached their opponent's goal, only to see a goal disallowed. Then Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty in the final minutes, leaving the side pointless.

The encounter with Inter therefore looks an ideal chance for Real Madrid to respond quickly, restore confidence and send a strong message to their rivals in the Champions League.

A crisis in Real Madrid's midfield

Mourinho faces a genuine crisis in Real Madrid's midfield ahead of the Inter clash, with absences drastically narrowing his options. The Portuguese coach has given no clear hints on his solution, but the absences make their own demands on his choices.

Arda Guler, Bernardo Silva and Eduardo Camavinga will all be absent through suspension, following their sending-offs in the last edition of the Champions League, according to the Spanish newspaper "Sport".

Aurelien Tchouameni is also unavailable, despite his return to training, while Thiago Pitarch has returned to training too. His lack of involvement in the preparation period makes influential minutes against Inter a difficult ask.

So Mourinho must look for unconventional solutions to cover the midfield gaps. One option on the table is to push Jude Bellingham into a deeper role, while the Portuguese coach may turn to Trent Alexander-Arnold to fill the inside midfielder role.

Calling on academy players also remains firmly in play, with Jorge Cestero or the new arrival Sergio Martinez in contention. The young midfielder impressed during Castilla's recent win over Juventud Torremolinos, which may make him one of the emergency solutions Mourinho reaches for in this difficult encounter.

The list of absences does not stop there. Rodrygo, Militao and Asensio will not be available, while doubts hover over Andriy Lunin, who is suffering from influenza. Ferland Mendy, meanwhile, has yet to score in the Champions League, which further complicates the options available to the technical staff.

Inter also suffer from a crisis on the flanks

On the other side, Inter Milan enter the match in high spirits, after a perfect start in the Italian league under coach Cristian Chivu.

The side won their first three league matches, before a thrilling victory over Napoli in which they turned a two-goal deficit into a valuable 3-2 win.

Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram scored Inter's goals, before the Argentine striker netted his second in stoppage time. That thrilling comeback lifted the side's morale ahead of a difficult trip to Madrid.

Inter Milan do not arrive at full strength, suffering problems of their own in the wing positions. Djed Spence is battling physical pain that leaves him short of his best, while doubts also surround Federico Dimarco.

Dimarco was forced off in the Napoli match with a problem in his left knee, and his availability for the Santiago Bernabeu remains undecided.

Despite these absences, Chivu is expected to stick with his usual 3-5-2, while making some adjustments on the two flanks.

Diouf may get a chance on the right wing, while Carlos Augusto looks the clearest option to cover for Dimarco on the left should the latter's absence be confirmed.

In midfield, Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu will provide balance and link the lines, alongside Curtis Jones, in an attempt to handle Real Madrid's pressure and control the rhythm of the match.

Up front, Inter rely mainly on Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, one of the most prominent threats to Real Madrid's defence.

The duo possess a great ability to exploit spaces and run in behind, which makes their battle with the Royal club's defence one of the biggest keys to this European summit.

Real Madrid's expected line-up: "Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Bellingham, Brahim Diaz; Diomande, Vinicius and Mbappe".

Inter Milan's expected line-up: "Martinez; Diouf, Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni, Carlos Augusto; Barella, Calhanoglu, Curtis Jones; Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram".