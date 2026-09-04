Valentijn Driessen and Mike Verweij have little faith in Dévy Rigaux as technical director at Feyenoord, as they make clear in the Kick-off podcast from De Telegraaf. According to both men, the first transfer window has been no success at all.

"When I look at that round-table discussion by Rigaux with several journalists, I really fear the worst," begins Verweij, who compares him to a former technical director of Ajax. "I hope this does not become the new Sven Mislintat."

Verweij continues: "He says: 'No club is allowed to talk to Hadj Moussa, because he has an ongoing contract.' Well, that is very naive, because it happens everywhere. He also says there was no bid of 30 million for Read, with Rigaux hiding behind the 'official bid' of 26 million. But in telephone contact Roma immediately indicated they wanted to move towards that 30 million."

He then draws another parallel with Mislintat. "He brings in players from the second Bundesliga. And another similarity is that you can sense in the media that everyone is over the moon with Rigaux, as if a world wonder has walked in. That was also the case with Mislintat."

Driessen then cuts in. "It was truly a scandalous round-table discussion! The way he spoke about Dennis te Kloese... He did not say it directly, but he did let all kinds of things slip about the Te Kloese period. Too many players, far too much in wages, too many write-downs... He knew what he was getting into, didn't he?"

"Well, I'm very curious whether in that, according to him, 'completely different way' he is going to achieve the same results as Dennis te Kloese," fumes Driessen. "You can go into the Champions League with this team, but you will finish bottom without a chance. And then what is the value of Read, Hadj Moussa and Zechiël?"

Verweij then makes a fourth comparison between Rigaux and Mislintat. "Everyone falls for his slick talk! Tjark Ernst, material for Die Mannschaft... Every diagonal ball is a goal conceded!"