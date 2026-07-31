Despite the financial temptations: Haitham Hassan rejects a Saudi offer

Egypt's Hesham Hassan is dragging his feet over a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, according to reports in Spain, despite the Real Oviedo winger being offered a small fortune.

Newspaper "La Nueva España" report that the Saudi bid is the most serious to land so far, and it ticks every box for Real Oviedo's board. Hassan, though, would rather stay in Europe. He is holding out for interest from more competitive leagues before he makes up his mind.

Hassan returned to Real Oviedo training after his 2026 World Cup ended, the paper explains, and stood firm in rejecting a switch to Saudi Arabia for now. That is despite an offer of a long-term contract and wages that dwarf anything on the table in Spain.

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Selling the player is a top priority for the Oviedo board. The cash from the deal would let the club lift the salary cap set by the Spanish league association, clearing the way for new arrivals before the season kicks off.

Oviedo want to spend the Hassan windfall on Argentine defender Kevin Lomónaco, one of their prime targets this summer, the paper adds. That deal, however, hinges on sorting out the French winger's future first.

Hassan's heroics at the World Cup, especially against Argentina, sent his market value soaring. Even so, the club do not expect to bank his 12 million euro release clause. Talks rumble on, and his final answer on the Saudi offer is still awaited.