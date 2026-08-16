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Al Hilal v Al Taawoun: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Translated by

Despite the anger and denial: a few hours to end Malcom's journey with Al-Hilal

Malcom
Al Nassr FC
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Brazil
Saudi Arabia

The Brazilian star is close to leaving

Brazilian Malcom de Oliveira looks set to leave Al-Hilal in one of the biggest shocks of the summer window. The winger is closing in on an exit from "the Boss" and a switch to Al-Diriyah in the coming hours, a move few saw coming at this stage.

The twist deepens an already controversial saga. It flatly contradicts Malcom's own words after the match against Al-Faisaly, when he snapped at a reporter over a question about his rumoured departure. "Are you crazy? I have an extended contract with the club, and please stop spreading rumours," he replied, leaving no doubt at the time about his desire to stay at Al-Hilal.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" report that Malcom is now preparing to undergo medical tests ahead of completing his move to Al-Diriyah. All parties have reached a final agreement on the deal, with the player set to sign a contract running over the next three sporting seasons.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

Malcom went out on a high in the Al-Hilal shirt. He scored against Al-Faisaly in the first round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League, his final goalscoring appearance before a new chapter in his career.

King Cup
Al-Raed crest
Al-Raed
ALR
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
King Cup
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN

His numbers with Al-Hilal make for impressive reading. The Brazilian winger featured in 139 matches across domestic and continental competitions, scoring 47 goals and setting up 41.

Losing Malcom may sting Al-Hilal on the pitch, given how he grew into one of the attack's key men and helped land a clutch of trophies. For Al-Diriyah, though, the move could prove one of the standout deals of the newly promoted side's window, once the club confirm it officially in the days ahead.

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