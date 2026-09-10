Barcelona are continuing to take steps forward in their economic recovery, at least as far as the salary cap is concerned.

Sport newspaper reported that the Spanish La Liga has revealed the update for the 2026-2027 season, with Barcelona's maximum salary cap rising from 432.807 million euros to 582.769 million.

That hands the club nearly 150 million euros of additional room for manoeuvre, 149.962 million euros to be precise. It marks a huge increase of 34.6% compared to the previous review.

Last March, after the winter transfer window closed, the Spanish La Liga raised Barcelona's salary cap to 432.8 million euros, an increase of 81.5 million euros compared to the situation the club was in in September 2025.

The figure now announced represents a qualitative leap. Barcelona sit on a cap of 582.7 million euros, surpassed only by Real Madrid, who appear on the new list with a cap of 832.786 million euros.

Some distance behind come Atletico Madrid, with a cap of 361.287 million euros, then Villarreal with 170.564 million euros, and Athletic Bilbao with 139.203 million euros.

This is not just an accounting matter. It also signals that Barcelona are doing what is required of them. The improved salary cap reflects the development of the club's economic situation and, above all, its ability to bear a greater cost for its squad within the criteria set by the Spanish La Liga.

All of this shows on the pitch. Barcelona were able to carry out an ambitious summer transfer window, significantly strengthening their squad and increasing the options available to coach Hansi Flick.

Signing high-level players and building a deeper squad were not in conflict with the financial regulations. On the contrary, the new limit now announced confirms that the club succeeded in bolstering its financial strength while at the same time improving the team's standard on the pitch.

La Liga pointed out that the maximum cost of the sporting squad is not limited exclusively to salaries. It also includes variables, social security contributions, bonuses, amortisation of the value of signings, and some expenses related to operations.

The approved cap does not necessarily mean the club has to spend it in full. For that reason, the 582.769 million euros does not mean Barcelona have that amount available to spend on new players. It does, however, provide a highly significant picture of the economic capacity the club currently possesses to maintain its squad.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums