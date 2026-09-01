A press report on Tuesday said that Paris Saint-Germain's summer transfer window ended badly, as manager Luis Enrique's request went unmet.

Paris Saint-Germain have closed the summer transfer window for the 2026-2027 season, at least as far as new signings are concerned.

The French giants had already brought in Ferran Torres, Mika Godts, Magnes Akliouche, Lucas Digne and Alessandro Longoni.

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Reports in France indicate that the Parisian club made one last attempt to sign a player. The deal ultimately fell through.

RMC Sport reported that Paris Saint-Germain chased another forward right up until the final moments of the window.

The French network did not reveal the name of the forward Luis Enrique wanted, but it confirmed that PSG had pushed to get the deal done.

PSG spent 152 million euros on the five players who arrived this summer. Enrique wanted a sixth, and the club could not deliver it.

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