Johan Derksen confirmed to De Telegraaf on Sunday that Estavana Polman will not return as a guest on Vandaag Inside. The former handball player had initially been due to appear on the talk show every month, but those plans have now been dropped.

In the KieftJansenEgmondGijp podcast, René van der Gijp had already voiced doubts about using Polman on a monthly basis. Rafael van der Vaart's partner then confronted him about it during the VI broadcast on 28 August, which led to an awkward exchange.

''Estavana is a nice girl who leaps off the screen. But if it is not about her life with Rafael van der Vaart or handball, she has little to say,'' Derksen said, far from convinced by Polman's place on the show. ''Last summer, René said in his podcast that she was too lightweight for us, and as a result she took her seat at the table for her first regular appearance without too much self-confidence.''

Derksen admitted VI should have handled Polman more carefully and said you cannot write someone off after just one appearance. ''But she has now been damaged to such an extent that it would not be wise to let her continue taking a seat at our table.''

He said he mainly regrets that Polman will no longer appear on the popular talk show. ''I find it very sad and I would have liked to see it differently. She went on holiday with those old gentlemen then (Beter laat dan nooit, ed.) and she did that really well.''

''It is not that she is suited to nothing. But with us, you have to be able to talk about a wide range of subjects. That was not her strong point,'' added the regular panel guest from Grolloo.

Editor-in-chief Robbie Bierboom also confirmed the news to De Telegraaf. ''It is true that we will no longer see Estavana Polman on Vandaag inside . In any case not in that role at the table, perhaps at some point again at the bar if there is reason for it. Both Estavana and the programme-makers had doubts about her role at the table. In the end, we as a programme made the decision not to continue with her as a table guest.''

When De Telegraaf put several questions to Polman about her departure from VI, the Arnhem-born Polman declined to respond.