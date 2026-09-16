The criticism of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has rumbled on after a chastening 4-0 defeat to the UAE's Al-Ain. The two sides met in the opening round of the AFC Champions League Elite, and the Saudi giants were dismal throughout.

Ronaldo bore the brunt of the fallout. Al-Nassr's own fans turned on him, and several media figures pinned part of the blame on the Portuguese star, arguing he failed to deliver against Al-Ain.

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Former Al-Nassr spokesman Saud Al-Sarami has now added his voice to the chorus. He questioned Ronaldo's future at the club and floated the prospect of an exit in the winter window, insisting the player can no longer offer what the team needs.

Speaking on the "Al-Arabiya FM" programme, Al-Sarami said: "Ronaldo will not play any non-technical role with Al-Nassr, and I do not rule out that he may leave the club in the winter Mercato, as happened with Karim Benzema previously, and this will happen entirely of his own accord."

The former club spokesman went further: "Ronaldo has become a spent card and is unable to provide anything with Al-Nassr, and he must leave." Al-Sarami reckons the team must reorder its priorities in the coming period, especially given the problems laid bare against Al-Ain.

Losing Ronaldo, in his view, could open the door for Al-Nassr to rebuild parts of the squad. He urged the club to strengthen other positions, midfield above all, to fix the shortcomings that have surfaced lately.

These comments land while Al-Nassr wade through controversy after the heavy loss to Al-Ain. Yet Al-Sarami's talk of a January exit is nothing more than his own expectation. No official decision on the captain's future has come from the club's management.

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