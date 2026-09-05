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Ahmad Salah

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Dembélé's reaction to Enrique's surprise

Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava
Paris Saint-Germain
Slovan Bratislava
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco
Monaco
Ligue 1
O. Dembele
Luis Enrique
France
Slovakia
Spain

A report reveals the nature of the relationship between the coach and the Paris Saint-Germain star

French reports have revealed how Ousmane Dembélé reacted after Luis Enrique left him out of Paris Saint-Germain's starting line-up for yesterday's clash with Monaco.

PSG lost 2-1 to Monaco in the third round of the French league on Friday, a result that leaves them thirteenth with two points.

Citing L'Équipe, Goal reported that Dembélé was surprised by Enrique's call. He came on in the 68th minute but couldn't change the outcome. 

Sources told L'Équipe the forward had expected to start after being given a rest away from the squad's camp, which left him taken aback by the decision. His relationship with the Spanish coach, though, remains good, with no sign of tension. 

Enrique explained himself in an interview with Canal+, framing it as part of managing the player's workload after a hectic start to the season: "The circumstances are different with each player. Ousmane put in an effort in the UEFA Super Cup and the French Champions Trophy, and after that he took a bit of a rest." 

Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SLB

The Spanish coach went on: "Against Monaco he played 20 or 25 minutes at a very good level, and now we are starting to increase his playing time, and we will continue like this in the coming matches." 

Attention now shifts to the Champions League. PSG face Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday, and Dembélé is expected to return to the starting XI after his rest.

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