Ousmane Dembélé will soon extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until mid-2030. This is what L'Equipe reported on Monday. The winger's current deal with the Champions League winners still has two seasons left to run.

Dembélé has always said he wants to make history at PSG before considering a lucrative move outside Europe. Now, after two consecutive Champions League triumphs, he looks set to commit his future to the French giants.

Saudi Pro League clubs made various offers for him. However, Dembélé has reached an agreement with the PSG hierarchy over a new deal until the summer of 2030. The forward is happy with the terms and is expected to sign soon.

PSG signed Dembélé from FC Barcelona in 2023 for €50 million, with the winger putting pen to paper on a five-season deal in Paris. Earlier in his career, the wide attacker played for Stade Rennes and Borussia Dortmund.

Last week, head coach Luis Enrique dropped the winger from the squad. Dembélé stayed in the dressing room at half-time during the match between Stade Rennes and PSG (2-2) and was not happy about that at all.

After the World Cup, he cut short his holiday to join Luis Enrique's squad as quickly as possible. However, the Spanish manager felt it would do Dembélé good to take things a little more easily for a while.

On Friday, the France international was absent from the squad for the away match against Lille OSC (2-2). The reigning champions snatched a point at the death as Marquinhos scored in the 95th minute.