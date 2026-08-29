Deco has one final bombshell up his sleeve before Barcelona's transfer window slams shut, and Alejandro Balde looks set to be at the heart of it.

According to "Sport", the Catalans are working on a swap deal to land Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco, with Balde heading the other way to the Nerazzurri.

Hansi Flick left little room for doubt when he admitted Balde would struggle to nail down a prominent role at the Camp Nou.

The arrival of Joao Cancelo and the flying form of Xavi Espart have only ramped up the competition for the left-back slot, making it fiercer than ever.

Barcelona and Inter Milan are thrashing out the terms, even if Dimarco, 28, has been untouchable for the Italians in recent years.

Talks have picked up pace over the last few hours. So far, though, Inter refuse to sanction the departure of one of their key men.

Everyone at Barcelona knows how tough this deal will be. Yet a window remains open across the final three days of the summer market, and the Catalans are ready to hand Inter a cash sum to get the swap over the line.

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