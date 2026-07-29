Half of Barcelona's first team are preparing for the season in England, the World Cup players absent, while Hansi Flick runs the rule over the youth academy prospects. Meanwhile, sporting director Deco is working hard to put the finishing touches to the Blaugrana squad as quickly as possible.

The season begins in less than a month, and with the transfer window open until 31 August there is still plenty of time. This week, though, is crucial for Deco to close the remaining deals, whether departures or arrivals.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Deco, who is due at the training camp today, Wednesday, is working calmly and steadily to sort out the outstanding issues.

Beyond the striker position, with Robert Lewandowski gone and Ferran Torres's contract still up in the air, several players who have offers on the table could shape how many more deals get done before 31 August.

Five names in particular are at risk of leaving: Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araújo, Marc Casadó, Marc-André ter Stegen and Roony Bardghji.

The German goalkeeper's loan move to Ajax was on the verge of completion days ago. That will clearly shape whether Barcelona sign a new keeper, an option that has been on the table for months, or hand a permanent promotion to one of the young goalkeepers Flick is coaching in the camp.

Casadó, meanwhile, realised last season that he had slipped down the pecking order among Flick's midfielders and that a move might suit him. With clubs interested, his situation could be resolved during the pre-season camp or straight afterwards, when the German coach begins to trim his bloated squad in England.

Balde finds himself in a similar position. The return of Cancelo, this time on a permanent deal to be completed after the pre-season camp, has dented his standing.

Flick also has Gerard Martín as a versatile option, centre-back or full-back, ahead of Balde, plus Joffre. He may settle this one on his return from England.

Araújo's case is the most complicated. He is tied to a contract until 2031 and has always said he wants to see it through. He came close to a move in the past, but he currently refuses to leave.

Bardghji's exit, on the other hand, is a done deal in everyone's eyes, particularly after the signing of Karim Adeyemi. The only question left is whether he goes out on loan or on a permanent move with a buy-back option.

As for the deals Barcelona need, the striker is the priority. Signing a central defender depends on other factors, such as Araújo's departure or whether Flick decides to give Álvaro Cortés the same chance he handed Gerard Martín.



