Decisive hours: Paris Saint-Germain's decision puts Barcola on the verge of Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain have not yet closed their transfer window, and more moves are expected in the final days before 1 September, whether for new signings or departures. The most prominent of these concerns Bradley Barcola, whose future remains uncertain after he refused to renew his contract with the Parisian club and reached an initial agreement with Liverpool.

Luis Enrique has left the France international out of the squad until his future is resolved. Yet a gap remains between Paris Saint-Germain's asking price and Liverpool's offer.

According to the newspaper "AS", the European champions rejected Liverpool's latest offer of 115 million euros, including bonuses, despite lowering their demands during negotiations.

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They initially asked for 160 million euros, then 140 million euros. Now Paris have settled on accepting a lower offer than that.

Liverpool will do their utmost to sign Barcola, with whom they have reached an initial agreement. The player wants out after Luis Enrique deemed him surplus to requirements, although at first he had no intention of pushing for the move and planned to fight for a place in the starting line-up.

The arrivals of Ferran Torres and Mika Godts have changed the situation completely. All parties are confident of completing the deal, as keeping him around could pose a headache for Luis Enrique.

Barcola's situation piles significant pressure on Paris Saint-Germain. If they cannot sell him, the club will not be able to strengthen its ranks, at least in attack, before the summer transfer window closes.

Talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool have made gradual progress in recent days. The former Olympique Lyonnais player even urged the sporting director to reach an agreement with the English club after confirmation that he was not part of Luis Enrique's plans.

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Important hours lie ahead to resolve one of the summer's biggest sagas, after Barcola announced in July his intention not to extend his contract at Paris beyond 2028, the year his deal with the Champions League holders expires.