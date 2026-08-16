A move for the keeper, who has been pushed aside by the Breisgau club, to SGE is still at a very early stage. But it could take concrete shape in the coming days.

That would mark a clear change of course from Frankfurt's decision-makers just before the start of their competitive campaign. During the summer training camp, sporting director Markus Krösche had stressed: "At the moment, it is not an issue to change anything about the current set-up."

Months of debate over the spot between the posts at Eintracht had come first, stretching right through the whole of last season. After the departure of long-serving captain and first-choice keeper Kevin Trapp, Kaua Santos was actually supposed to take over.

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Kaua Santos and Michael Zetterer do not fully convince

Instead, the young Brazilian struggled with serious fluctuations in form and injury concerns, which quickly sparked internal doubts. Michael Zetterer, signed the previous summer from Werder Bremen, also failed to make lasting use of his chances to establish himself.

Then came the defeat in the dress rehearsal in England, which finally set things in motion. Kaua Santos had another poor day in Brentford, and that hardened the decision to bring in a new, experienced presence in goal.

Beyond the goalkeeper issue, the rest of the squad also needs strengthening. There are clear gaps in defence and attack. Up front, there is still hope of another loan move for Arnaud Kalimuendo.

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Which players could still leave Eintracht Frankfurt?

Meanwhile, according to the report, the management are working on departures to create financial leeway. Elye Wahi is on the verge of another loan move to OGC Nice, while Fares Chaibi has attracted interest from Crystal Palace. Michy Batshuayi will probably move to Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

A sale of Ellyes Skhiri also appears to be imminent. There could also be an option in England for reserve keeper Zetterer.