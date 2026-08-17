A move for the keeper, who has been frozen out by the Breisgau club, to Eintracht is still at a very early stage. But it could gather concrete momentum in the coming days.

That would mark a clear change of course from the Frankfurt decision-makers just before the start of their competitive campaign. During the summer training camp, sporting director Markus Krösche had stressed: "At the moment, it is not an issue to change anything about the set-up."

Eintracht had spent months debating who should start in goal, a discussion that ran throughout last season. After the departure of long-serving captain and first-choice keeper Kevin Trapp, Kaua Santos had actually been lined up to take over.

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Kaua Santos and Michael Zetterer fail to fully convince

However, the young Brazilian struggled with major swings in form and injury concerns, which quickly triggered doubts inside the club. Michael Zetterer, signed the previous summer from Werder Bremen, also failed to make the most of his chances and establish himself.

Then the defeat in the dress rehearsal in England made the issue impossible to ignore. Kaua Santos endured another poor day in Brentford, and that pushed the club towards signing a new, experienced presence in goal.

Elsewhere in the squad, Eintracht also need reinforcements. Weak spots are showing in defence and attack. Up front, there is still hope of another loan move for Arnaud Kalimuendo.

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Which player could still leave Eintracht Frankfurt?

At the same time, the report says the club's hierarchy are working on outgoings to create financial room for manoeuvre. Elye Wahi is on the verge of another loan move to OGC Nice, while Fares Chaibi has attracted interest from Crystal Palace. Michy Batshuayi will probably move to Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, a sale of Ellyes Skhiri also appears to be imminent. An option in England could also emerge for backup keeper Zetterer.