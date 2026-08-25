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Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Death strikes a tragic blow to Gerard Piqué

Barcelona
G. Pique
Spain

Sad news

Gerard Pique's family are in mourning. The former Barcelona defender has lost his grandmother, Lina Rovira Montsant, his father's mother, who has died at the age of 102.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the family are receiving mourners today, Tuesday 25 August. The funeral prayer will be held tomorrow, Wednesday 26 August, at twelve o'clock noon at the Sagrat Cor church in Sant Just.

Rovira Montsant had lived more than a century, reaching her 102nd year. Her death robs the Pique family of one of its oldest members.

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