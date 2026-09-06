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Al Ittihad v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

Deal imminent: Al-Ittihad closes in on sealing a stunning signing

Al Ittihad
G. Wijnaldum
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands

A devastating option

Al-Ittihad are close to a deal that could reshape their squad this season. The club have moved nearer to a signing that blends experience, quality and versatility, a move that could hand "the Dean" a significant addition before the summer window shuts.

Georginio Wijnaldum is currently undergoing a medical, according to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah". Pass it, and the Dutchman will sign for Al-Ittihad on a free transfer, returning to the Roshn League through a fresh door after leaving Al-Ettifaq.

Read also.. Born of struggle.. can Vissing repeat the "green miracle" with Al-Ittihad?

Wijnaldum makes an attractive option, not least because he already knows Saudi football inside out. He left a clear mark across three seasons at Al-Ettifaq, standing out both technically and physically.

He also proved he could do more than one job. Rather than limit himself to midfield, Wijnaldum popped up in advanced attacking positions during his Al-Ettifaq days, including as a false nine, using his experience to drift between the lines and get into the box.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

The numbers tell the story. In 101 appearances for Al-Ettifaq, Wijnaldum scored 38 goals and set up 17 more, a direct hand in 55 goals across his three years at the club.

Wijnaldum walked away at the start of this season when his contract ran out, but his Roshn League grounding gives him a real edge at Al-Ittihad. He won't need long to settle into the rhythm of the competition or the intensity of the rivalries, which could see him break into the coaching staff's plans quickly.

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