De la Fuente defends Yamal's "arrogance" and comments on the Ceuta crisis

Lamine Yamal has all the qualities to be a world-class player for many years, according to Spain manager Luis de la Fuente.

De la Fuente told The Athletic: "Yamal added a great deal to the Matadors at the 2026 World Cup, even without being at the peak of his level and brilliance."

He continued: "Yamal now knows that even if he is not at his brilliant best, he can still help the group, and this really represents a qualitative leap in his development process."

"I can tell you that people do not know the real Yamal," he stressed. "He is a wonderful player from a collective standpoint. He is a hard-working teammate, and someone who makes life very easy for those around him."

The Barcelona forward's supposed ego drew a firm defence. "As for the people who talk about his ego, I do not understand the negative meaning of the word ego. We all have an ego. And as long as you put that ambition at the service of the team's collective goal, then having an ego becomes a wonderful thing."

A delicate week lies ahead for De la Fuente. Spain play their first match on home soil since being crowned world champions, facing Croatia in the southern city of Seville next Tuesday in the UEFA Nations League.

During that match, the Spanish Football Federation is likely to stage some kind of show of support for the city of Ceuta, following the crisis over the entry of Moroccan migrants.

The Matadors' manager weighed in: "Football is a useful tool in society, but when politics gets mixed with football, and football gets mixed with politics, something is wrong. I think each one of us should stay within his own field."

"I have been in a position that allows me to know the meaning of integration and coexistence in football," he continued. "At the same time, I do not think it is fair for us, as people from outside the city, to go and lecture a city like Ceuta about these issues, given that its residents have historically lived alongside many different cultures quite naturally and calmly. This is not fair. They specifically are the ones who should teach us a lesson in this matter."