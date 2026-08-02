Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr star, is preparing to marry Georgina Rodriguez in a fairytale wedding on the island where he grew up.

The newspaper "The Sun" said on Sunday: "It appears the couple have decided to tie the knot in Madeira."

Local reports claim the cathedral in Funchal, the island's capital, has been booked for a grand wedding next Saturday.

Fittingly, the festivities are set to begin there at three o'clock in the afternoon.

Ronaldo, 41, the Portugal star who grew up in Funchal, and model Georgina, 32, have reportedly booked a hotel near the cathedral for the reception.

A source said: "Hotel guests have been informed that two floors will be out of service on Friday and Saturday, in addition to several bar areas."

The couple first met in 2016, and Ronaldo proposed to the Spanish-Argentine last August.

Photos taken last week showed the pair wearing diamond rings as they boarded a yacht in Mallorca.

Ronaldo had previously said the two planned to marry after the World Cup, from which Portugal were knocked out by eventual winners Spain last month.

He confirmed that Georgina is the only woman he has dated with whom he wished to settle down.