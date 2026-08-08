Daan Rots says Noa Lang is open to a return to Ajax. The FC Twente forward said on the football podcast VERSUZ that he has heard from people around him that Lang would be interested in a move to Amsterdam.

Ajax see Lang as a possible successor to Mika Godts. The Belgian winger is attracting strong interest from Paris Saint-Germain and, according to earlier reports, Ajax would let him leave for a fee of around €60 million.

Asked in VERSUZ about the possible arrival of Lang at Ajax, Rots came up with a striking claim. "They still want Noa Lang, don’t they?" begins the FC Twente winger.

He then explains what he has heard himself. "I heard through the grapevine that Noa Lang would quite like that too. That’s what I heard," says the forward.

Once again, Rots makes clear that Lang is not ruling out a return to Amsterdam. "I hear that he is open to Ajax. But that is also his club, right?" he says.

Lang could now be on the move because Napoli are prepared to let him go. According to earlier reporting, the Netherlands forward no longer has a future at the Italian club and would be allowed to leave for around €25 million.







