According to a report by Sport Bild, Borussia Dortmund no longer plan to extend the contracts of Marcel Sabitzer and Ramy Bensebaini, which expire next summer.

For the Austrian, the report says a new deal is currently even "ruled out internally". The 32-year-old had already largely lost his regular place under coach Niko Kovac last season, and the signing of Joey Veerman has made his situation even worse.

That left a move away for Sabitzer under discussion at times during the past summer transfer window, and according to his adviser Roger Wittmann he also had numerous options for a change of scene: "There were ten different enquiries, but Marcel Sabitzer will stay," Wittmann had already announced before the transfer deadline.

Bensebaini appears to be in a similar position. Unlike Sabitzer, the defender featured more regularly under Kovac, but he is still not expected to receive a new contract for next season. Borussia Dortmund would therefore lose both the Algeria international and Sabitzer on free transfers.

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What next for Julian Ryerson, Waldemar Anton and Gregor Kobel?

According to the report, Borussia Dortmund want to continue the strategy from the most recent summer transfer window and again focus more on younger players with development potential, who can later be sold for significantly more money and generate profits.

There will still be an experienced core, however, with the two defenders Julian Ryerson and Waldemar Anton already informed that the club would like to extend their contracts, which currently run until 2028.

Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is in the same situation, with his deal also running until 30 June 2028. The Swiss has repeatedly been linked with various top clubs in the past, but talks with Borussia Dortmund's bosses over a new contract are still expected to take place this year.