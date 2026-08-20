Crysencio Summerville missed a penalty for Al-Hilal. The Dutchman took the spot-kick awarded by Danny Makkelie against Al Fayha, but missed in remarkable fashion.

Simone Inzaghi's side beat Al Fayha 0-3 in the Saudi Pro League.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring after Orlando Mosquera saved a shot from Summerville. The Serbian midfielder tucked in the rebound. After the break, Sultan Mendash made it 0-2.

With the score still at 0-2, Makkelie awarded Al-Hilal a penalty ten minutes from time. Makhir Al Rashidi brought down Theo Hernández, and the Dutch referee, officiating his fourteenth match in the Saudi Pro League, pointed to the spot.

Then Summerville had the chance to score his first goal for the Saudi club, but could not take it. The forward stood directly behind the ball, stepped left in his run-up, shuffled slightly, paused and then clipped a Panenka on to the top of the crossbar.

That did not go down well with Milinkovic-Savic, among others, and he immediately made it clear with his body language and words that it should have been done differently. The miss also brought back memories of the World Cup, when the 24-year-old right-footer missed a penalty against Morocco. On that occasion, Bounou saved his effort from 12 yards by going the right way.

Still, the missed penalty did not cost Al-Hilal much because Nasser Al-Dawsari fired in for 0-3 shortly before the end. After two rounds of matches, Inzaghi's side sit top with a perfect record: six from two.











