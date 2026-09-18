Cristiano Ronaldo finds out definitively whether he has a future with Portugal

Head coach Jorge Jesus has called up Cristiano Ronaldo (41) for Portugal's Nations League matches. Denmark, Norway and Wales are next up for the Portuguese side.

Ronaldo's international future had looked uncertain after Portugal's World Cup last-16 exit against Spain. The veteran was in tears afterwards, but he will carry on for his country after all.

The Al-Nassr forward has 233 caps for Portugal and has scored 146 goals. He made his international debut in August 2003 and, more than two decades on, is still representing his country.

His greatest moment in a Portugal shirt came with European Championship glory in 2016. A World Cup triumph eluded the forward despite several attempts at major tournaments.

Jesus succeeded Roberto Martínez, who stepped down after the World Cup. In Portugal, Jesus has coached Benfica and Sporting Portugal among others. Last season he was Ronaldo's coach at Al-Nassr.

Portugal open their Nations League campaign against Wales on 24 September. Three days later they meet Norway, who managed to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Full Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting Portugal), Samuel Soares (Benfica)

Defence: Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting Portugal), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Tomás Araújo (Benfica), João Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Tavares (Lazio), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfield: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Palhinha (Benfica), Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), Bernardo Silva (Real Madrid)

Attack: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Fábio Silva (Borussia Dortmund), Francisco Trincão (Al-Ahli), Francisco Conceição (Juventus), Gonçalo Ramos (AC Milan), João Félix (Al Nassr), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leão (Galatasaray).