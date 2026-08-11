Cristiano awaits the decisive decision from Postecoglou before the opening clash

Al-Nassr fans are holding their breath over the fate of captain Cristiano Ronaldo, and whether he will feature against Al-Fateh in the first round of the Roshn Pro League, scheduled for Al-Awwal Park on 15 August.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" reports that the Portuguese star will touch down in Riyadh within the next few hours. The rest was a long one, granted by the club's management after an exceptional season that ended with the league title, along with his involvement with Portugal in the 2026 World Cup finals.

Ronaldo remains one of the cornerstones of Al-Alami's side. The coaching staff lean on him entirely to lead the line, trusting his vast experience and his knack for decisive goals, the kind that made the difference in the big matches last season.

According to the newspaper, new coach Ange Postecoglou will settle the player's situation over the coming training sessions. He will assess Ronaldo's physical and technical condition before deciding whether to start him against Al-Fateh, especially with supporters desperate to see him from the opening round.

This new campaign may prove the final chapter in Ronaldo's Al-Nassr story. The captain of "Al-Alami" is not expected to renew his contract at the end of the season, a decision that dovetails with the club's plans to reorganise their finances and trim the wage bill.

Should that come to pass, Ronaldo has just one season left to write the ending he wants for a story that began years ago and reshaped the face of Saudi football.