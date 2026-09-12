Courtois: Vinicius is "provocative"!

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has lifted the lid on life inside the dressing room, taking part in a light-hearted questionnaire packed with questions about his team-mates during his visit to the Madrid Grand Prix, part of the Formula 1 championship.

The Belgian fielded a series of questions about his Real Madrid colleagues, and some of his answers turned heads. Kylian Mbappé got the nod as the biggest joker in the dressing room. Dean Huijsen, meanwhile, earned the title of the one most likely to fall asleep.

Vinícius Júnior, according to Courtois, is the player who winds up his team-mates the most. His answers painted a picture of the cheerful mood running through the Spanish giants' dressing room.

Football is not the goalkeeper's only passion. Courtois is a motorsport enthusiast who owns the TC Racing team, which competes in the Spanish Formula 4 championship, and that love of the sport drew him to watch the Madrid Grand Prix up close.

On another topic, Courtois revealed he holds UEFA's A and B coaching licences, but for now he ruled out one day taking charge of Real Madrid's first team, explaining that he would rather work with younger age groups.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper said: "Not for the first team. I prefer coaching young children," hinting at a possible move into youth coaching once he hangs up his gloves.