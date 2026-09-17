“Conversation with Nigel de Jong reignited the fire. He wants to return to the Netherlands squad”

Tyrell Malacia wants to return to the Netherlands national team, Voetbal International reported on Thursday evening. Earlier in the day, the full-back signed a contract with FC Cincinnati.

Having already been spotted on the training ground in Ohio on Wednesday, Malacia has now agreed a deal until mid-2027, with the option of another year.

He is also said to have had offers from clubs in Spain, Brazil and the Middle East, but has opted for Major League Soccer instead. Malacia wants to prove he can play several matches in a row, after which a return to Europe would be the obvious next step.

Another of Malacia's aims is a return to the Netherlands national team. The Netherlands international, who has nine caps, has held talks with technical director Nigel de Jong, who "sparked a fire".

June 2023 was the last time Malacia played for the Netherlands. On that occasion, they faced Croatia in the Nations League semi-final, a 4-2 defeat.

Back in 2022, Malacia moved from Feyenoord to Manchester United for €15 million. Injury problems prevented him from making an impression there, and his contract was therefore not extended last summer.