Concern over Kennet Eichhorn is apparently growing ever greater - with consequences for a Bayer Leverkusen trio?

Concern over Kennet Eichhorn is growing. After the 17-year-old new signing lost five kilos in five days in mid-July because of a gastrointestinal infection, doctors diagnosed him with a metabolic illness. Eichhorn is now receiving inpatient treatment, where doctors will investigate the causes of the illness and help him regain his strength.

According to Sport Bild, a lengthy spell on the sidelines is expected and there is currently no timetable for a comeback. The report adds that Leverkusen have removed Eichhorn entirely from their squad planning for the first half of the season. That means only one central midfielder is now set to be sold instead of the two originally planned. The candidates are Equi Fernandez (24), Aleix Garcia (29) and Robert Andrich (31).

Fernandez currently appears to have the biggest market and could bring in 20 million euros. After he had fallen out with former coach Kasper Hjulmand, his relationship with Carles Martinez now appears to be intact. Garcia can apparently imagine a move, but there is still said to be a lack of suitable interested parties. As things stand, everything points to Andrich staying.

Kennet Eichhorn moved to Leverkusen for nine million euros

Last season, Eichhorn established himself as a regular for Hertha BSC in the 2. Bundesliga. However, he was at times forced to miss out because of an ankle injury and a suspension following a red card.

Viewed as one of Europe's biggest talents, he attracted interest from numerous top clubs including Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. In the end, he moved to Leverkusen for nine million euros. When he will make his breakthrough there remains completely open.