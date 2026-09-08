"Complicated": Pellegrini reveals the latest on Ez Abde's condition

Manuel Pellegrini has cast fresh doubt over the fitness of Morocco's Abde Ezzalzouli, with the Real Betis boss revealing that the winger is still short of full sharpness because of a knee problem.

According to the Spaniard, the pain from that injury explains why Ezzalzouli has sat out the recent run of matches. His return, Pellegrini confirmed, hinges on how well he responds over the coming days.

Moroccan website Hesport carried Pellegrini's words. "Abde has not yet reached the stage of full recovery," he said, calling the knee injury "complicated" and one that leaves the player in noticeable discomfort.

The Chilean is hopeful his man will shake off the effects of the injury and get back to full strength soon, putting himself back in the frame for selection and a role in the team's fixtures.

Ezzalzouli's absence bites at an awkward moment. Betis are gearing up for their opening match in the league phase of the Champions League, away to France's Lille this Tuesday evening.