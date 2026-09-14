Como, president Suwarso: "24 hours before every match Fabregas presents the owners with the game plan"

As president Mirwan Suwarso told Cronache di Spogliatoio, he explained the secrets behind the Lariani side: "24 hours before every match, Fabregas presents the ownership with the game plan. In this way the owners can better understand the dynamics of the match.

After the match, Cesc draws up another report explaining how the game evolved compared to the initial expectations.

Meanwhile, our data team prepare their own independent analysis of how the match unfolded and, at the end of the day, we share the data.

For example, when we play against a low block we can expect an xG of between 0.80 and 0.90.

If by the end of the match we had reached 1.3 xG, even if we had drawn 0-0, we would be satisfied because we would have exceeded expectations."



