Coefficient ranking: the Netherlands must fear Turkey after disastrous week

The Netherlands have taken a hit in the UEFA coefficient rankings. Feyenoord were thrashed 5-1 by FC Barcelona in the Champions League last week, then AZ and NEC both lost in the Europa League. PSV, held 1-1 by Shakthar Donetsk, were the only Dutch club to pick up a point.

Portugal, who sit sixth in the rankings, enjoyed an excellent week. Second-tier side Torreense pulled off a surprise 1-2 win over Lillestrøm SK. Belgium, in seventh, collected 0.400 points after Union Sint-Gillis won 0-3 at Viktoria Plzen. Anderlecht's 1-2 defeat to Olympique Lyon did take some of the shine off it.

Turkey, right on the Netherlands' heels, also picked up 0.400 points from the opening week of the Europa League season. Besiktas hammered Olympique Marseille 4-1. That leaves the Netherlands with a lead of just 2.287 points over Turkey.

Should the Netherlands slip any further and be overtaken by Turkey, it would affect the qualifying round in which the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie runners-up enter the Champions League. The side finishing second would also lose their guaranteed place in the Europa League. As things stand, only this season's champions go straight into the billion-euro competition.

Last season, the Netherlands lost sixth place to Portugal, while the strong 2021/22 campaign has now dropped off. Portugal are now out of sight and Belgium can no longer be caught this season. For the Netherlands, this campaign is now all about staying above Turkey in the rankings.

Results from Ajax and FC Twente in the league phase of the Conference League will also matter. Ajax start their European campaign against Hajduk Split on 15 October. On the same day, FC Twente host Swiss side FC Thun.

Current UEFA coefficient rankings

6. Portugal (65.750 points)

7. Belgium (59.450 points)

8. Netherlands (52.562 points)

9. Turkey (50.275 points)